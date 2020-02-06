Guess Who: This A-list heroine quoted double her market price to star opposite a superstar in his next

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

Pay disparity might be a huge discussion in the film industry, given that female actors are still not paid the same way as a male star. But what happens when any of the heroines ask for a remuneration that's more than what they actually deserve? Here's one curious case where a top actress quoted a ridiculous figure to be part of this dream project, being planned by a master filmmaker.

So hua yeh ki our maverick director, who's known for his unique language to cinema he presents, produces or directs, has been putting together a big film, with a superstar. The male actor, who has reigned over the last few decades, hit a rough patch recently when his last few films didn't perform as expected. While the big announcement is still due, the actor and the director who have wanted to collaborate on several films in the past but couldn't do it, have finally agreed on this project. The film requires two female leads opposite the superstar, in two different age brackets.

For the younger actress' role, the team needed someone in the late 30s and approached this superstar actress, who's known for her commercial and acting prowess. The heroine, who's known to be a diva, heard the story and loved it. But what she did later left everyone shocked. She asked for a humongous pay, to the tune of Rs 9 crore, which is almost double her actual figure that she quotes for other films. The team feels getting her on board will only accentuate and amplify the film's reach so they are still discussing on the modalities and checking if the actress is ready to step in, for a little less than what she asked for. But from what we hear, the actress and her team will mostly have the last say and get what they want!

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

