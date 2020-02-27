Guess Who: A male superstar and top production house manipulate clash for Diwali 2021 release

Well, this box office clash will sure grab quite the eyeballs but the release is definitely going to be quite the game-changer.

Both the movies, with top actors, are yet to start but behind-the-scenes manipulations have already started. One has been announced with much fanfare, will begin shooting later this year and is scheduled to have a Diwali release in 2021, the other is yet to be finalized. Their line-up is with two established banners, reputed to be among the best in the business. Interestingly, both the actors have worked with both the production houses. Both the actors have worked with both the top banners and in this game of one-upmanship all are trying to ace the other.

Both the actors got along cordially till one of them decided to part ways with his manager. The other actor signed the ex-manager and brought in some of the best deals possible. This made the other star seethe with anger as he felt that the ex-manager was trying to take away his work. Matters didn’t end there but went from bad to worse with Bollywood whispers gaining ground that the ex-manager was out to ruin the actor’s career. Both the actors went around their business until a few of their movies started clashing and both were told by their camps that they were bad-mouthing each other.

Recently, the actor announced a project with one of his buddies, who is known to give blockbusters. The other actor is doing a movie with another top production house and in the process of signing one more. While it is not certain whether he will play the antagonist in that movie or another high-octane, action thriller, the fact is, he has become the favourite of the producer, who listens to him at every step.

The actor started telling him about the other actor, who has a massive fan following, and it was then that both came up with a plan – that whatever film they do together, it will release on the same day as the other star. Both are huge films in terms of scale and budget and while a clash will certainly cut into each other’s business, the actor who wants to take on the clash feels today his box-office clout is as powerful as the other actor.

The other actor or his producer friend is blithely unaware of their machinations and going around adding the final touches to their movie. The other producer and the actor, in the meantime, are finalizing their project. Both are known to begin and complete a project way beyond their time (while the other actor is known to shoot at his own pace), so releasing their film on schedule will not be an issue.

Who will win this sneaky game of one-upmanship? We will have to wait and watch to find out…

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More