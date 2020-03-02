GUESS WHO: Not for your in law, dude; TOP superstar rejects another’s film causing friction in friendship

Friendship between two top superstars again has gone awry after the romantic actor turned down a film offer from the macho star. Can you guess who the stars are?

The much talked about friendship between these two top super stars has turned sour as they wage a cold and silent war against each other. The macho super star and the romantic super star have enjoyed an on-off friendship over the years. And their fights have been as publicised as their public patch-ups. While the two actors love to hate and love with equal strength, and their dosti was a high point in Bollywood, things turned sour all because of a relative of one of the super stars – someone whom he loves to promote even at the cost of his career.

The macho super star loves launching actors and actresses who don’t possess much talent and then promoting them when their careers are almost over. Few people from Bollywood want to cast them in their movies but they hang out with the macho super star hoping they will cast them in one of his or his buddy’s movies. One of his kith and kin wants to make it big ever since he entered Bollywood and he is extremely close to the male super star. His debut was a flop but the macho super star kept persisting and is even backing him in a few movies because he feels the newbie actor is talented.

Till the macho super star got hold of the remake rights of a regional movie which was a blockbuster. He felt the main protagonist’s role was the perfect launchpad for his kin (never mind if the kin has been launched and re-launched many times) as had wanted the romantic super star to play the cop in a remake because he wants to re-launch his own kin.

Now the macho super star has a big and generous heart and he expects everyone to have the same. The minute he required the remake rights he sent the director over to his BFF, the romantic super star (after calling and fixing up a meeting) to give a narration. He was keen that the romantic super star play one of the supporting roles in the remake. The role wasn’t big but the macho super star thought he would get support from his good friend as he is like a brother.

The romantic super star, who is currently taking it easy in his career and not in a rush to sign movies, heard out the director patiently. He is extremely fond of the macho super star but nobody wants to take unnecessary risks in their career. He turned it down gently and told the director that he couldn’t do the movie as he didn't like how the script and his role had shaped up. Right now, he does not want to do a supporting role as he’s already done a few cameos because of his friendship with other Bollywood people.

The rejection came at a cost. It's caused some friction between the two super stars who are not on talking terms anymore. But it’s time the macho super star realised that you cannot take your buddies for granted to make the career of your friends and family. He should focus on his own roles and movies instead. At the rate the macho super star is going through his career and friendships, one wonders how many good movies or friends he will have left…

Credits :Pinkvilla

