Guess Who: This one film old actor's pandit decides what colour clothes he should wear in a film

Bollywood is known for some really weird demands that sometimes actors and filmmakers place to the team. But nothing can surprise you as much as this story that we recently heard. It's about this one-film old actor, who stunned everyone with his performance in his debut movie last year. The actor belongs to a filmy family and has a star mother who had become an overnight sensation after her first film, opposite a current superstar.

The actor is doing really well and has been signed on for bigger films. His first film was a rather unconventional actioner that had a more niche audience reach. His next is a fun commercial romcom and we hear that the makers were stunned by a certain clause in his contract. Apparently, he swears by his family pandit who not only decides what he should be wearing but also tells him when he should be signing his contracts, how much money he should be charging (because it has to add up to a certain figure).

But now, he has decided to put it as a clause in his contract. Yes, he talks to his pandit who also makes it a point to tell him that he can't wear certain colours throughout the filming of his projects. So there's a special point that his contract carries which mentions the colours of clothes he would be wearing during the shoot. Unbelievable, isn't it? But it's not just this boy, there's also another '80s superstar who follows his family baba religiously. We wonder if this will make a difference to the young actor's career though!

