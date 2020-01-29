Guess Who: This producer actor is miffed at his co star after he questioned the film's storyline

Could you guess who we are talking about? Tell us in comments below...

So what if there are friendships that go back decades in Bollywood? One mere quote and everything is up in the air. Ditto for these two actor buddies who have shared screen space in as many as four films together already, with the last one releasing very recently. While the historical went on to become a huge success at the box office leaving the producer superstar supremely happy, his co-star's recent comments completely ticked him off.

Apparently during a recent interaction for another film, the other actor, who's known for his knowledge and intelligence, questioned the period film's plot and called it 'inaccurate' in places. This grabbed headlines and the news reached the superstar who was instrumental in getting him on board for the film and even give him a very meaty role. He was upset that his co-star went ahead and almost disowned the film by saying that it was historically not correct in terms of facts.

We hear the superstar called his co-star and friend and gave him an earful. The actor apologised for his comments and realised that he made a mistake in saying what he did. He also reasoned that he hadn't thought of the consequences when he spoke about it. Although the producer heard him out, he could be heard telling people associated with the film how his friend was a backstabber and that he should have rather been grateful to him for giving him such a prominent role in the blockbuster, especially after his continuous string of flop films. Ouch! We could witness the long standing friendship crack.

Could you guess who it is about? Tell us in comments section below.

