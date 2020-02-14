Guess Who: This producer was shocked after watching final cut of his next, slams director for being careless

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

Bollywood can be quite a funny place. Some relationships that may seem strong on one particular day, can easily crumble the very next. Such is the case with one producer and a director who have remained friends for quite sometime. The director and the producer have worked together on the latter's maiden production venture. Recently, when they decided to come together for another film, which had more than just a connection with their first film together, everyone's expectations had sky rocketed.

An insider tells us all was hunky dory till the producer saw the first few rushes of the film, just a week before the film's trailer launch. In fact, he was so stunned with the product at hand, that he decided to cut the trailer himself. He thought he might saved themselves some trolling but well well well... the film was all set to hit screens anyway.

When the producer checked the final cut of the project, he was livid. With his money riding on the movie, the producer immediately called up the filmmaker and fired him for his careless and reckless atttitude. He felt that the director, who's otherwise known for his good brand of cinema, went completely haywire with this one and was extremely irresponsible. The producer apparently also made hurried calls to his two lead stars and his core team and asked them to do some damage control. We hear that the two once-upon-a-time friends aren't even on talking terms anymore. In fact, while the cold war is on, they are making sure they don't cross paths even during the film activities. Guess it just had to take one bad experience to sour their years-long dosti!

