Guess Who: This senior actor pulled up a Gen Y star at a filmy party for flirting with his superstar wife

In Bollywood, a lot can happen over a cup of wine, or even a steaming cup of coffee. While the industry is in a state of lockdown, our little birdie tells us about this incident that happened a few months ago at this popular filmmaker's party. The filmmaker had called a few of his friends for a cosy gathering at his house. His invitee list included his best friend - a top A-list heroine, her husband who's also a senior actor and a Gen-Y star who is starring in one of his next productions.

Everything was fine, until the senior actor downed a few pegs. Although he was completely fine and far from being intoxicated, he started chatting up with this young star, who was also in news for his roaring affair with the actor's daughter. While both of them spoke about several other things, the star decided to pull the actor up for his overtly 'press friendly' nature. In front of all the guests, he asked if he was really doing all this to grab eyeballs, given that he was starring in a film with his beti at that point of time, or he's actually in love with her. The actor, known for being unapologetic about everything, left the young turk red in the face.

He didn't know how to answer that question and when the filmmaker and the star wife intervened to make sure the situation doesn't get more embarrassing for our boy-next-door, the older hero also rebuked him for flirting with his wife every time they met. "I don't think I have as many pictures with my wife as you must have clicked with her," he burst out laughing and stumped the actor one more time. It's a no-brainer that nobody in that family was okay with the actor's daughter getting close to her co-actor but they believed in live and let live, till our pretty heroine realised that the boy was far away from the man of her dreams. Currently, in the entire khandaan, nobody really holds this successful star in high regard. In fact, the filmmaker also told his best friend how he's tolerating the actor's tacky behaviour just because he's signed up for his next production. Ouch!

