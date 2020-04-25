Guess Who: This senior married actor is often spotted outside this starlet's house at wee hours

Who said philandry had an age limit? This veteran actor, also a senior citizen, is engaged in steamy rendezvous with a starlet. Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

Philandry doesn't really come with an age bracket. In Bollywood, more so! While young actors are often caught for sneaking in and out of their partner's houses secretly, the older generation is not behind. Talk about this veteran actor, also a senior citizen, and his fondness for this young ravishing actress, who hardly has any notable films to her credit. Grapevine suggests that the two have been involved in a strong fling. And guess what? The senior actor is happily married with kids who are also in the film business.

Our sources tell us that even till just before the lockdown happened, our senior actor would often be spotted outside the starlet's house usually in the wee hours. The two would get together for a passionate night out and the age difference between the two can clearly put many to shame. The actress is famous in the industry for her sensuous moves and is extremely publicity hungry. There are times she has invited the paparazzi to click pictures with certain actors, filmmakers or even newcomers who are yet to debut, to grab headlines.

What's surprising is to evade the photogs (well, they are prying on them all day, all night, right?), the actor travels to a certain distance in his car and then quickly changes to another one that takes him ahead to the starlet's apartment. He makes a quick entry and exit from the basement and follows a similar process back home. The actor's family members remain clueless about his weird fantasies, whereas the starlet continues her escapades with other prominent names from the business, hoping that it would take her place. But alas, she's yet to find a film that can even remotely do justice to her talent.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×