Guess Who: This star kid hooks up with random girls and believes in being friends with benefits

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.
Mumbai
Talk about star kids and you might think nepotism is the only major point of concern. But while there are a few industry kids who are extremely talented in their field of work, some have talents in other areas of life. Let's talk about this one boy, who of course, hails from one of the most talked about families of Bollywood.

While he comes across as a shy and introverted guy, in reality, he's different when he's around girls. A close friend of his, who is aware of his antics, tells us that he's unusually boisterous in front of the opposite sex. In fact, he's so addicted to sex that he gives in for random hook-ups. He meets these supermodels and desperately leaves DMs on social media, asking them to meet up.

Career wise, the actor is doing absolutely nothing. His first two films were damp squibs at the box office and no other producer is willing to shell their hard earned money on him. What is another major hindrance is his arrogant attitude and know-it-all vibe that doesn't go down well with industry insiders. But as they say, he might have no luck in films, but clearly he's a lucky one when it comes to dates and hook-ups!
 

