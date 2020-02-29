GUESS WHO: A superstar and makers of blockbuster sequel strike lucrative deals leaving the director upset

It seems all is well between the superstar and makers of a sequel but the director is left sulking. Can you guess the film, the superstar and director’s name?

This yesteryear superhero flick has become a much talked about controversy even before its sequel has begun. While initially the producer was left out in the cold and then later his kin, now we have heard that a deal has been struck between them. A sequel was being planned but when the announcement came all hell broke less – with everybody from the director to the actors ranting and trying to prevent it from happening. Since the original film was made years ago, the director and actor have become international entities in their own right.

It was a movie that rewrote box-office history when it was made. One of the first superhero movies that were made in Bollywood, the writers created a fictional masterpiece about a savior whose entity rocked the lives of those who he saved and brought fame to everybody connected to the movie – from the actors and director to the writers, producers and music director. But years later when a top director announced a sequel of the same with another big studio (leaving out the name of the producer), while the movie goers were delighted, everybody connected to the movie were shocked. The international director made his displeasure clear on social media but it was obvious there wasn’t much he could do. The writers in question kept quiet – and so did the producer. Little did anybody know that apparently, Mr Producer too, was cutting his own deals with the people concerned and has refused to speak to the media since the announcement came.

While the lead actor kept a dignified silence (though some claimed that he was extremely disturbed and shocked when the remake announcement came), people in Bollywood lashed out, wherever they could, on his behalf as a mark of respect for the senior actor, whom they felt had been given a raw deal by Mr Producer too. But suddenly even they turned quiet. Insiders say that the actor too has cut his own (extremely lucrative) deal with Mr Producer and the studio and hence the reason for his sudden silence. And the only person left out into the cold is the world-famous filmmaker who has come to know about it – but again there isn’t much he can do... While the famous characters in the yesteryear movie had been created by the famous writers, the director feels that he had written certain iconic scenes into the script which made the movie a blockbuster, so he deserves his creative due. He is keen to do a remake too but who is listening?

In Bollywood, it’s all the right connections at the right places for the deals to perfectly fall in place. Very soon an announcement on the sequel will be made and while most of the people associated with the remake are now happy, the director has been left out into the cold. We hear now that he is not on speaking terms with the actor and Mr Producer. Sometimes, all’s well that ends well doesn’t apply for everybody, we guess…

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More