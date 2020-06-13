  1. Home
Guess Who? This superstar is too scared to resume shoots, postpones all his films commitments

Can you guess the superstar in question? He is apparently paranoid with the entire COVID 19 pandemic situation and is not ready to resume shoot anytime soon.
Guess Who? This superstar is too scared to resume shoots, postpones all his films commitments
Bollywood is full of surprises and while everyone is waiting with bated breath for the shoots to resume, we were slightly surprised, if not completely, to hear a newsy bit about this superstar. We all know that artists, crew members, directors have expressed their apprehensions on resuming shoot. As ironic as it may sound, this superstar, who advocated to step out and begin work with caution, is also the one to have postponed all his shoots because of COVID 19 scare. 

A source revealed, "The superstar actor shot for an ad with 20 people crew only because he had to keep up with his image of a social worker/activist. Personally, though, he is pretty scared to step out and has postponed all his film commitments for August, till things are better. The filmmakers are in a dilemma owing to the schedules." 

The superstar has a number of films in the pipeline and has big releases as well. We are sure you have already guessed the person in question.

