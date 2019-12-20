Guess Who: These two superstars couldn't get enough of each other at a party?

Be it either a star's tantrum on set or rumours of celebs dating, the film industry is full of such interesting anecdotes. Read on to know the latest gup below.

It is said that as glamorous as Bollywood looks from the outside, it is not-so-pleasant among the inner circles. Inside stories of celebs, directors, producers often stun us. Be it either a star's tantrum on set or rumours of celebs dating, the film industry is full of such interesting anecdotes. One such anecdote has come under our radar. Now, a little birdie tells us that a line may have been crossed by two superstars in the industry. Turns out, one of the two has had quite an epic run at the box office this year and the other is set to make a mark on the big screen in 2020. Their films are big box office money-makers and the actors are undoubtedly bonafide stars.

As per sources, the stars couldn't get enough of each other at a recent party in the maximum city. The piece of news turned out to be even more surprising as other members of the film fraternity were also present for the event which made quite a splash on social media. While some prove to be faithful to their partners during the entire course of their relationship, many others often cross the line leading to ugly and unpleasant divorce proceedings. We hope the actors are not treading this delicate line and go back to doing what they do best -- Act.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More