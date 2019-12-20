Guess Who: These two superstars couldn't get enough of each other at a party?

Be it either a star's tantrum on set or rumours of celebs dating, the film industry is full of such interesting anecdotes. Read on to know the latest gup below.
It is said that as glamorous as Bollywood looks from the outside, it is not-so-pleasant among the inner circles. Inside stories of celebs, directors, producers often stun us. Be it either a star's tantrum on set or rumours of celebs dating, the film industry is full of such interesting anecdotes. One such anecdote has come under our radar. Now, a little birdie tells us that a line may have been crossed by two superstars in the industry. Turns out, one of the two has had quite an epic run at the box office this year and the other is set to make a mark on the big screen in 2020. Their films are big box office money-makers and the actors are undoubtedly bonafide stars.

As per sources, the stars couldn't get enough of each other at a recent party in the maximum city. The piece of news turned out to be even more surprising  as other members of the film fraternity were also present for the event which made quite a splash on social media.  While some prove to be faithful to their partners during the entire course of their relationship, many others often cross the line leading to ugly and unpleasant divorce proceedings. We hope the actors are not treading this delicate line and go back to doing what they do best -- Act.  

Comments

Anonymous

Always knew something’s wrong with her when a picture floated several years ago where she was sitting on the lap of Arjun flop Kapoor at an event.

Anonymous

Kangana PR at work.

Anonymous

Ranveer and Deepika have a open relation. Eating cake in front of camera is not a big deal for them. This blind is fake

Anonymous

Someeone just came with a lazy fake blind

Anonymous

Clear work of stalker kangana PR.

Anonymous

Kangana and Katrina PR is here. They are the one who are butt hurt.

Anonymous

Didnt know eating cake was crossing line. Ranveer charade of being ideal husband just got exposed with this blind Bwahahaah

Anonymous

Divorce talk? Sounds like Jealous Ranveer or Ranbir put this blind against Deepu

Anonymous

Blind posted by Insecure Ranveer against his wife lol

Anonymous

indeed very deep...

Anonymous

Chheapika and 47 years old TIKTIK tauji who was feeding her death by chocolate

Anonymous

Cheaprina died of jealousy after seeing that cute video.

Anonymous

That 45 yrs man is hotter than entire Bollywood put together

Anonymous

Hi pyscho stalker.

Anonymous

^^ Totli Stalker Kangu fan spotted

Anonymous

Dear me! I hope she's not doing this for her movie promotion. It was bad enough when she went on about Ranbir while dating Ranveer, but now she's married to him...

Anonymous

Poor Deepu lol

Anonymous

Awwwww! So cute! Drama queen Deepika and Babaji Hrithik!

Anonymous

Jealous queen Katrina is here.

Anonymous

Bahahahaha! Always knew Deepika never loved Ranveer!

Anonymous

Ok Katrina. Still you won't get him.

Anonymous

Satya vachan!!!

Anonymous

deepika hrithik

