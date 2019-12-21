GUESS WHO: This TOP actress gave her actor husband taste of his own medicine by flirting with a handsome star
Bollywood stars are often in the limelight for various reasons. Most of the time, it is for all the good ones. However, among the Bollywood couples sometimes issues crop up which lead to some action of theirs in the public eye which drops hints of trouble in paradise. Speaking of this, it seems there is some trouble brewing between a celebrity couple recently. Recently, this top actress of Bollywood became aware of her husband’s flirtations with another co-star who was her former friend of a friend.
Owing to this, the actress decided to give her famous husband taste of his own medicine. The actress in question is known to handle things in a dignified manner. However, this time, she resorted to a different way to tease her husband. The actress was seen pretending to flirt with this top actor who has managed to make a come back with his recent stint in films. The popular star, with whom the actress pretended to flirt, has had his share of controversies in the past and has been the talk of the town too.
It seems the actor husband’s alleged flirtations with a good looking co-star who also happens to her the former friend of a friend didn’t go down too well with his actress wife. She decided to teach him a lesson by resorting to antics she is not known for. The lady did not like her husband’s behaviour at all and the result was she did an act to irritate him. Well, let's just hope the famous husband got the message and will make up for his act!
Comments
Shame on Katrina Pr to defame a married woman.
Katrina PR is in full swing. Look at her flirtation and her cheating before pointing fingers at Deepika. First publish fake blinds and now bashing a woman who had a fan moment and public went crazy.
Deepika is married and should not cross the limit.
Ranveer is married and should not cross the limits.
Deepika didnt cross the limits. Ranveer is also married and shouldn't also not cross the limits. Post
Ranbir called her a big flirt. So its true. It has nothing to do with Ranveer
Ranbir who slept with his friends girlfriend. Haha.
Deepika dragged Ranveer her husband under the bus to defend herself from previous blind ? So selfish
DP PR is on high alert giving explanations for her flirtatious behaviour to protect her good wife image . Even if they have to put it on Ranveer . We know Deepika .
Ok Katrina PR. We know Katrina being jealous of Dp and her happiness. Deepika didnt have a flirtatious behaviour. Stop your nonsense. You will never get Ranveer ot Hrithik.
Deepika is married period stop comparing her with Katrina .. it doesn’t looks good a married women flirting around esp when your husband is soo loving
2 back 2 back blinds to slander Deepika has to be Katrina's PR. She was jealous to see public loving Deepika and Hrithik. She even went to Ritesh'party chasing Hrithik: her ex lover with whom she had a fling when she was dating Rk.
Post the truth pv.
Haters bashing Deepika for their idol PR article.
Katrina has more class
Joke of the decade. Katrina has class that's why cheated on Salman with Ranbir and Ranbir with Hrithik.
Everyone keeps flirting with Hottie Hrithik. If u don't, you are not human. Problem shud be when she flirts with her Ex boyfriend
If Deepika flirts only bcoz Ranveer cheats then Ranveer must be cheating all the time hehehe
This is actually Kareena with Akshay. Kareena has never been one to openly flirt with costars, Deepika flirts all the time and has nevertheless cared if Ranveer does too. This is Kareena sending out a hint to Saif.
When did they flirt? Kuch bi.
DeepVeer r in a open marriage. Everyone in Bollywood knows it. This blind is just promotional stunt. But Who is the good looking costar who Ranveer was flirting with?
Another fake blind by KR PR.
Ranbir is losing shit n coming up with lame blinds. He shud stick to Acting bwahaha
With who was Ranveer cheating when Deepika was all over her Ex bf last year
Deepika confirms she was flirting with Hrithik and drag her husband for damage control . Or is this kind of blinds from kjo and Ranbir ?
Her pr is damage controlling by saying she pretended to flirt to get back at her flirty husband. According to this article she was not actually flirting only pretending. This is from Deepika only.
This is not by Dp PR. No one would show their client in a bad light. Where did she flirt? It was a fan moment.
How Deepika confirms it? She didnt say anything its someone PR.
Deepuji is so embarrassing
Not as embarrassing as kattu ji
Former friend of a friend hahahahaha write a good damage control blind please this is embarrassing
Damage Control by Deepika's PR.
It's not Dp PR you idiot.
Ranveer and Deepika
Deepika-Ranveer
