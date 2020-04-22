Guess Who: Top Bollywood actor caught by cops while visiting his superstar girlfriend's house amid lockdown

The girlfriend is not just anybody. In fact, she too is a superstar who has has her name attached to several Bollywood blockbuster hits.

These rumoured lovebirds have kept their fans on their toes for quite sometime now. While the guessing game is still on whether the actors are dating or not, looks like the lockdown is coming down a bit too heavy on the actor. Turns out, this actor, who has risen to the ranks in the last few years, was stopped by Mumbai's traffic cops from visiting his rumoured girlfriend's house. The girlfriend is not just anybody. In fact, she too is a superstar who has has her name attached to several Bollywood blockbuster hits.

Considering that it has been more than a month since the lockdown has been enforced, it is natural that you would miss your near and dear ones. Sources told Pinkvilla that the actor's car was stopped on the streets and he was asked to return home. Not just that, the cops also seemed to have given this actor an earful.

As per sources, this actor, whose recent film did not create magic at the box office, was also schooled by the police for breaking rules. The cops apparently called out the actor for not following rules when he himself has been urging his fans to stay at home. Well, we wonder if he will try to pull another stunt like this until May 3.

Who do you think is this rumoured Bollywood couple? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

