Guess Who: This top filmmaker had a major fallout with a Gen Y star after he refused to do a cameo in his next

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

Bollywood has several actor-director duos who are considered magical pairings in movies. Today, we are discussing about one such duo, who remained almost inseparable over the last few years. The actor, who's a big name in the younger circuit, is also a major hit with the audiences. While he is considered as one of the most bankable stars of today, this top filmmaker was the one who helped him deliver his first major successful project and then, as they say, rest was history.

The filmmaker teamed up with the star on two more projects, with both being blockbusters at the box office and suddenly, everyone started talking about their working chemistry. But now, when the maverick director has moved on to his next project, which is a female centric drama that stars an A-list actress, he actually needed a few of his friends to step in for special appearances. So he made an offer to his favourite boy and asked if he could spare him a week's time to shoot the cameo.

Knowing that he's had a long standing relationship with the actor, the director was sure he won't let him down. But the star did the unthinkable and flatly refused to do the role. He told him he doesn't have the dates to accommodate to the project, which also was a fair reason, to be honest. People who know the filmmaker well also know that he isn't well equipped to handle a 'no' from others, so when the actor told him this, he was infuriated. Apparently, they had a massive verbal argument where the actor tried to explain his situation, as he had already committed his dates to another project. But the director was in no mood to listen, let alone understand his plight and hung up the call. Last we heard, the cold war is still on and the director might not even sign the same hero for his next magnum opus that has already been announced.

