Guess Who: This top heroine is insecure of this newcomer actress who's slowly becoming a threat to her

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in the comments below!

Insecurity is possibly our actors' biggest vice. Talk about any actor and regardless of them agreeing or not, you'll hear several instances which will prove what we just said. Ditto for these two actresses, who despite belonging to two completely different generations, are having a silent war brewing between the two. One of the actresses - the older one - happens to be a top star who's still doing big films and has recently got an appreciation for her performance in her last few projects. Despite a few career lows, she's managed to survive the wrath of flops in the industry, courtesy a superstar who doubles up as both mentor and a great friend. Our leggy lass is known to be quite picky and insecure about other contemporaries. But now, it seems her insecurities have crept up deeper.

The actress feels that an up and coming heroine is totally giving her the run for her money. Why? Because she falls exactly in a similar space as hers. The youngster is a social media phenomenon, is always talked about for her fitness and physique and is delivering one hit after the other. Although our Gen-Y actress has not really played a prominent part in most of her movies, she has signed up a few of the plumpest projects. She was recently in the news after her last film got her a lot of applause and commercial acclaim.

Now, she's been signed on for another big actioner, that happens to be the second installment to a superhit film. This news has left the older heroine infuriated. Well, after all, the makers had first approached her for the same role and the youngster was supposed to play the second lead to her, but when she decided to opt out because of 'personal' reasons, the director who's recently worked with the younger actress in a hit film offered her the lead role. While there's almost a 10-year age gap between the two pretty ladies, one person's loss has turned out to be the other's gain and this has clearly not gone down too well with the senior! Ouch... only if insecurities could land you a film!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More