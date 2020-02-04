Guess Who: This top heroine refused an action thriller because her superstar mentor doesn't like the lead star

This action heroine picked her relationship over a meaty part in a big action thriller. Could you guess who we're talking about?

Casting is a tedious process in Bollywood, especially when it's governed by several external factors. Most of the times, our top actors show reservation in sharing screen space with a few actors, for whatever reasons they might be. Now who lands up in a mess? The filmmakers!

Case in point happens to be of this action thriller, which is a sequel to a very successful part one. Two producers have joined hands together to back this project, which has two heroes and two heroines. The director happens to be a master at his craft, especially in the romantic thriller space and also has a film coming up soon. Announcements about the two male leads have already been made. While one of them is also the lead actor of the director's upcoming film, the other star is known for his action prowess and patriotic nature.

So hua kya? Our filmmaker approached a top actress to be cast opposite the action star. While the actress is also known for her fantastic action skills and she loved the whole concept of the sequel, she politely declined the offer. The team needs two established actresses - one who's a bigger star to drive the film home. For the main female lead's part, the entire gang was keen on having this A-lister but their efforts went in vain when she flatly refused the big offer. Someone tells us that her refusal was because of the male star's big fallout with a big superstar, who also happens to be the actress' closest buddy and mentor in the industry. The two heroes had a showdown a few years ago and haven't come face to face with each other ever since. In fact, years ago, when the fight had happened, the actress had even gone on record saying that she wouldn't do a film with the action star ever. Now, she seems to have proved her loyalty to the superstar by turning this big movie down. After all, isn't the industry all about maintaining relationships?

