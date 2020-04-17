Guess Who: This top South actress had a fling with a superstar hero and his two sons

After being dumped by the father - a superstar actor - unceremoniously, this actress chose to take revenge by having flings with both his sons.

Relationships and link-up rumours of actors always make it to gossip columns and are sometimes, an extremely interesting read as well. Extra marital affairs, hidden same sex relationships, friendships with benefits - nothing really shocks us anymore. But what we heard recently left us wide-eyed. So apparently, this top actress who's a big name in the South film industry had an affair first with the superstar and then his two sons as well! Awkward, right?

The heroine has slowly and steadily climbed up the charts and is now known as a flagbearer of top female oriented films down South. On the other hand, the superstar South hero who has also dabbled a bit with Hindi films, was the one who found the heroine and mentored her. They were a huge thing in the past where they romanced each other in almost every film! But luck had its own way and the superstar's wife barred him from working with the actress after the rumours of their affair started getting stronger. In fact, the wife threatened to leave him and spoil his family man image, which is also why the superstar stepped back.

But our strong femme fatale was no less. After being unceremoniously dumped by her leading man who was over 20 years older to her, she started having a fling with his older son, who was a little younger than her. When the father got a hang of their roaring affair, he threatened the actress and asked his son to back off. Little did he know that the actress had other plans. She jumped from the older brother to the younger brother, almost immediately! Now, the chhota bhai was infatuated with our pretty actress but he had no clue that he was just a bait for her to get back at his superstar father. When the family realised her master plan, they all cut off ties with the actress and have decided that none of the three men from the family (all of them actors now!) will be working with the well established heroine anymore.

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

