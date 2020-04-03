Guess Who: Top superstar fires his producer over insensitive political comments; Leaves their next sequel

A top male superstar, known to be politically correct and diplomatic, doesn’t like taking pangas and choose to solve issues peacefully. But recently, one of his producers made him lose his cool and berate her soundly for it.

A little birdie has revealed things are not okay between a superstar and a Bollywood producer. The producer and the actor are working together for the first time and there have been other issues, related to their movie in the past, which have revolved around their director and his team. Luckily, they were resolved and the film has almost completed its filming with just some patchwork left. Everything was going normally till the Coronavirus halted all work in Bollywood. During this time, the producer shared her political views on social media mocking a certain political issue.

Now, these are very sensitive times and hardly the time to post one’s personal opinions. Naturally, there was tremendous social media outrage and the producer was trolled mercilessly. While some castigated the producer for voicing opinions, others found it a shameful and disgusting act. Some also said the producer was making fun of people for her own political reasons. But the feisty producer is known for her fiery opinions and refused to apologise or take down her social media post.

The top star was informed about it the social media drama. Naturally, he was extremely upset and gave the producer an earful. They had a showdown and he told her that such tactless comments during these sensitive times were shocking and something he didn’t expect her to do. He added that he expected her to be more sensible and mature, requesting her not heat up situations further.

The producer was unrepentant and said that one too had a right to voice one’s individual opinions and couldn’t care about the trolling. The actor and the producer were in talks to do a sequel a hugely popular action-comedy entertainer. But now that project has fallen apart. The top star has told the producer that he won’t be doing it anymore. This has put another top producer in a soup as he was co-producing it. The last known, he was trying to cajole the top star to get back into the project and hopefully, announce it once things get back to normal.

Can you guess who it is?

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More