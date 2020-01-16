Guess Who: Two star daughters of this South megastar are at loggerheads

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

While nepotism has become the go to word for everyone in the industry, star kids are often called out for the privileges their life entails. But here, we are talking about two star daughters who might pose for happy pictures together, but in reality, they are not even on talking terms. Yes, we are talking about two daughters of this mega star from South who are also part of the industry.

So what conspired between the two? A close friend the elder daughter revealed some interesting details about their sibling relationship going cold. The two sisters have been extremely pally but only sometime back, things went awry and they seem to be at loggerheads right now. The younger sister decided to move to Mumbai to try her luck in Bollywood, a few years ago, just like her badi behna. But things didn't seem to go her way as her films bombed at the box office and there onwards, offers started drying up. Despite both the girls hailing from a heavyweight lineage of two powerful actors, they hardly had their footing in the Hindi film industry.

Everything started when the younger sister began getting reckless about life. They share an apartment in Mumbai and the elder one noticed her being extremely irresponsible and insensitive and gave her regular warnings. She had a problem with her carefree lifestyle, the guys she was dating, and soon, they started fighting every moment they were together in the house. On one instance, they have also fought in front of the friend who shared this news with us. It was about this guy the younger one was dating and the elder one didn't like at all. She kept asking her to break up and concentrate on her career instead but all of her advice fell on deaf ears. At least, the older sibling is still making her presence felt in the South, while the younger one has completely let everything go. Now, the older one has given the younger one a final warning and asked her to leave the house if she can't change her ways of living. Going by how things are right now, even their parents haven't been able to sort the differences between the two daughters.

Credits :Pinkvilla

