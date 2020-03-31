Guess Who: This young actress left her entire film crew exhausted with her tantrums and demands

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

The best people to let out goss from a film set are the crew members. From spot boys to makeup artists, ADs to costume designers, they have in plenty. This news has come straight out of the horse's mouth. A young actress, who's been part of several films but hardly has anything credible to her credit, is quickly turning out to be quite a difficult person to deal with. Apparently, everyone on the sets of her last film were miffed with her regular tantrums and her demands.

Apparently, the actress, who's just four-films old, is quite a monster at work. She makes her team sweat it out, waiting outside her van in the sun for hours. She doesn't want anyone from her team to sit inside her van, come what may. Not just that, she has misbehaved with the hair and makeup team as well. Regular arguments, constant abuses being hurled at them, the team complained to the film's producer who are related to the film's male superstar. They have taken note of the behaviour and are shocked because the last film they did together, the actress hadn't shown her true colours yet.

But the producers too got a huge blow when this reached them. One of the days during the shoot, a few weeks earlier, when the producer and the male superstar were on set, shooting for it, they heard the actress screaming. When they enquired, they found out that she was shouting at her staff because she had ordered for a particular brand of makhana (the expensive one!) and the team couldn't get it for her. Reality is she wanted it in a hour's time and her team went helter skelter but couldn't find the makhana from the imported brand anywhere in the stores closeby. The producer, including the male star, was shocked at her behaviour but decided not to say a word since she only had a small part in this film and just a few more days were left. But the producer and the actor have vowed to never work with her. In fact, the superstar even suggested they could have made the film with another heroine, someone he already likes, and coincidentally has a special song in the same film. At least, the people working on the film would have been much happier!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More