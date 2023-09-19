'Hands down, she killed it. She’s so good. I love that song': Christina Milian clarifies beef rumors about Jennifer Lopez Song Play

Christina Milian, known for her talent and songwriting prowess, addresses speculation surrounding her song Play, which she co-penned for Jennifer Lopez's 2001 hit. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Milian shares her admiration for Lopez and sheds light on the song's history, emphasizing her support for the music industry's collaborative spirit and her recent partnership with Lysol Air Sanitizer.

The creation of Play and its unique origin

Milian recounts the creative process behind Play, which came to life during a songwriting session in Sweden. Working with notable collaborators like Bloodshy & Avant and Anders Bagge, Milian unexpectedly composed the song after a late-night outing. She fondly recalls the songwriting experience, expressing amazement at her ability to craft the hit in just 15 minutes. Initially, Milian planned to include Play on her self-titled album, released internationally in January 2002. However, Tommy Mottola, then Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, heard the track and claimed it for Jennifer Lopez, who was signed to Epic Records at the time.

Addressing feud speculation and embracing collaboration

Despite the ongoing speculation and discussions about whether Milian received proper credit for her vocals on "Play," she approaches the topic with grace. She emphasizes that having background vocals on songs is a common practice in the music industry, citing examples like Michael Jackson and Britney Spears. She also said “Hands down, she killed it. She’s so good. I love that song.”

Milian made it clear that she is not looking for a feature credit for the track. She is already credited as a writer and for her background vocals. Milian is thrilled with Jennifer Lopez's success and grateful for the chance to have played a part in the song's creation behind the scenes.

Christina Milian, now a mother of three, continues to embrace her love for music with her family, often singing her hits and Play during karaoke gatherings.

