Thalapathy 65: Tamannaah Bhatia to play the leading lady in the AR Murugadoss directorial?

It is to be noted that it was reported earlier that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the film.

Well, it looks like rumours about Thalapathy Vijay’s next film will not stop surfacing until the makers come up and announce the film officially. While it was rumoured sometimes back that Kajal Aggarwal will be playing the leading lady in the film, a new report has now come up stating that the film will have Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the film’s cast and crew by the makers yet. If this report turns out to be true, they will be reuniting after a decade.

It is well known that the film will be directed by AR Murugadoss and Sun Pictures will bankroll the project. Sometime back, reports surfaced stating that the film will be rolled out as soon as the lockdown is lifted and the script and pre-production work of the film is almost over. Earlier, it was reported that Vijay will be paid a huge remuneration of Rs 100 crore for the film. However, new media reports have surfaced stating that Vijay has slashed his remuneration for the film to help producers handle the COVID 19 crisis.

This film will mark the fourth collaboration between Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Previously, the duo has worked in three movies - Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar. Some reports also suggest that this film with Murugadoss will be a sequel to the duo’s blockbuster film Thuppakki. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, Kajal Aggarwal recently hinted at a collaboration with Vijay. Vijay’s upcoming film Master will be released on this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal festival.

