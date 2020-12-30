Gugudan’s agency CONFIRMS that the band is breaking up; Group to stop joint activities from TOMORROW

Jellyfish Entertainment just announced that Gugudan will be breaking up their band which consists of Mimi, Hana, Haebin, Nayoung, Sejeong, Sally, Soyee and Mina. Scroll down to see what they said in their statement.

This just in: Gugudan is breaking up their 8-member all-girl band which consists of Mimi, Hana, Haebin, Nayoung, Sejeong, Sally, Soyee and Mina. In a lengthy statement, their agency Jellyfish Entertainment explained the reason behind the decision via Soompi. The agency took to the band’s fansite and detailed the decision. They began with stating that they’d like to thank fans for the unwavering support over the years on behalf of the band. Then they broke the news and said that while all the members of the group have worked immensely hard to build the name of the band, and they have received the love from fans since their debut on June 28, 2016, but sadly they will stop all the group activities of the band post December 31st 2020, tomorrow.

The decision comes as a sudden one, and the promptness of the band’s breakup raises questions. But the statement by Jellyfish Entertainment continued to say that while the band will not be working together, they will, however, continue solo activities, be it in music or acting.

The agency then thanked and apologised to fans who loved and supported the band over the years and expressed remorse over having to deliver the sudden news. They then requested fans to continue supporting the members Mimi, Hana, Haebin, Nayoung, Sejeong, Sally, Soyee and Mina on their solo journeys. The group has not given fans any new music as a group since November 2018 when they debuted their album Act. 5 New Action.

