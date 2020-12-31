Gugudan’s leader Hanna SPEAKS OUT after group’s disbandment; Thanks her fans for being a pillar of support

Gugudan’s leader Hanna recently addressed fans after the news pf the group’s breakup went public yesterday. Scroll down to see what she said.

After the news of Gugudan’s disbandment broke yesterday, fans have been in a daze. Now band leader Hana is opening up about the breakup. In a handwritten letter to fans via Soompi, Hana began by saying that as they wrap up 2020, they, unfortunately, had sad news to share. She reminisced about 2016 when the band made their debut and met the band’s fans known as Danjjaks, she stated that these are her precious memories that will remain so all her life.

She continued by saying that after the news of the ban’s breakup was public, many fans sent her wishes and support along with an appreciation for their hard work till now. She continued saying that while not all the days were easy, but their fans made every day happier for them. She then apologised to Danjjaks and said that she “dreaded” delivering this news but there was no way out.

She continued saying that Danjjaks has been a pillar of strength for her and she overcame the highs and lows because she had her fans by her side during tough times. She reminisced about the past again and said that she is grateful for her beloved Gugudan members and Danjjaks as she finds herself smiling instead of sighing when she thinks of them. She then wished she could’ve delivered this news in person but she urged her fans to take covid safety measures. She concluded her statement by saying “To all of you who stayed by Gugudan’s side, supporting and loving us like inseparable best friends, I sincerely thank you with all my heart.”

