'Guilty Minds' director Shefali Bhushan says a lot of research went into making the legal drama series because the makers wanted to be very accurate with arguments and references to the sections of the IPC.

The series has been created and directed by Shefali Bhushan and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar, follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. While one of them is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey.

Shefali said: "A lot of research went into making this series because we wanted very accurate arguments and references to the sections of the IPC. So whatever topic we have chosen, we actually read up a lot of law around that topic. We consulted with lawyers. Two lawyers were in our writer's room as well, Manav, Bhushan who studied law but not practicing, and Deeksha Gujral who is a practicing lawyer. So yes, we went into a lot of research."

It stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in piovotal roles and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

This courtroom drama has been produced by Karan Grover and co-produced by Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui.

'Guilty Minds' will be available to stream on Prime Video from April 22.

