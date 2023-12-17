Guinness World Records: BTS' Jungkook's Seven earns streaming nod; BLACKPINK becomes most streamed girl group

BTS and BLACKPINK are South Korean mega groups who set multiple records on Guinness World Records in 2023. V and Junkook topped the list of most searched K-pop artists in the year 2023. Lisa followed close behind and took the third spot on the list. This year was very important for both the groups. From military enlistment to contract renewal and solo debuts, 2023 saw the start of many things new.

BTS and BLACKPINK set new records with streams in 2023

On December 13, Guinness World Records released the significant achievements of 2023. BTS and BLACKPINK got special mentions. BTS broke their own record and once again became the most streamed male group on Spotify. Jimin became the fastest solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify (male). It took the artist just 393 days to mark this streak. Jungkook's Seven became the most streamed track on Spotify in one week (male). In 2023, BTS members Jimin, V, and Jungkook made their debut as soloists. They did extremely well as their tracks entered multiple charts.

BLACKPINK's Lisa did exceptionally well in 2023. She became the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards and the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Lisa also earned the record for most followers on Instagram for a K-pop artist. The rapper hit another milestone as LALISA became the first K-pop track by a solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. BLACKPINK also became the most streamed female group on Spotify. Jisoo marked her debut as a soloist with Flower. The song quickly went viral on the internet for its catchy beats and unique choreography point. Jennie released the official version of her track You & Me.

BLACKPINK members renew contract for group activities

On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they had successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now. It is still unclear whether Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will sign their exclusive contract with them.

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa attended the South Korea-UK State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace as esteemed guests on November 21. They received the title of Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

BTS' military enlistment

RM and V enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11 and Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12. All BTS members united together as RM and V enlisted in the military. J-Hope and SUGA joined for Jimin and Jungkook's military enlistment. RM and V have both shared their feelings on social media platforms. Both have penned heartwarming letters for their fans before their enlistment. They shared photos and expressed their love for the fans. Jungkook and Jimin did live broadcasts and interacted with fans before their enlistment.

BTS will soon be releasing their documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. It will be an eight-part series and showcase the group's journey through a decade. The band including members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool. S The docuseries covering the 10 years of the group is all set to premiere on December 20. It will be streaming on Disney+. Two episodes will be released every Wednesday.

