Gulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer gives rise to hilarious memes on Twitter

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo which has been released on OTT today calls for a meme fest on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, has finally made its way to OTT and as expected, has generated a massive amount of buzz. With cinemas remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, netizens have already watched this Shoojit Sircar's film. Social media was flooded with fans and movie buffs sharing their thoughts on the film. Gulabo Sitabo even went on to become Twitter's top trend. There seemed to be a consensus among netizens when it came to the film's stellar performances by Big B and Ayushmann. But like every movie, Gulabo Sitabo has given rise to a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.

The most common ones are, Ayushmann's dialogue of "Chillao mat! Attack a jaayega!" and "Ab maza ayega". The social media users have made sure that everyone gets a taste of this film in a hilarious way by sharing the memes without giving away too many details about Amitabh and Ayushmann's comedy-drama. Earlier even Mumbai Police had used Ayushmann's dialogue from his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo in which he tells his tenant Amitabh Bachchan, "Humein Godh Lelo" and shared a meme on it. Sharing the dialogue they wrote, "Strong password to Mumbaikars with a weak password! #$tr0ngP@$$w0₹d #BlockbusterPassword #cybersafety #onlinesafety."

Talking about the movie, Gulabo Sitabo has been shot in Lucknow in UP. It is the quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own. A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film marks the first collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Khurrana. The movie has been released on 12th June 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out the memes here:

Me :- Papa Goa plan bana hai friends ke sath

Dad :-

#GiboSiboOnPrime pic.twitter.com/VLe2GEHYhj — Go Cleaner (@gocleaner1) June 11, 2020

#GiboSiboOnPrime

Whenever I give an exam,

Me to exam setter: pic.twitter.com/EVsMo9tXcd — Priyanshi Agarwal (@memetaara) June 12, 2020

*When teacher ask backbenchers why they never sit in front row*#GulaboSitabo Le backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/huTU23HquD — Risssshabh (@Sarcasmiclol) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo #GiboSiboOnPrime

When kid refuses to do WhatsApp nuska suggested by his parents.. They instantly: pic.twitter.com/dr0BDLfAUG — Ssaarrccaassm (@ssaarrccaassm) June 11, 2020

When you have master key to another people to hack on #PricelessJodi #GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/bQkA8SE9XX — Saif (@Saif_4467) June 11, 2020

When i gave only chocolate to my sisters birthday #PricelessJodi #GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/8v0PsG627j — Gaurav Tripathi (@i_Gaurav0) June 11, 2020

Whenever you argue with your teacher during online classes.

Inner me.....#PricelessJodi #GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/25wclmKp9H — Het Shah (@imhet01) June 11, 2020

