Gulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana shares a fun motion logo of his and Amitabh Bachchan's film; WATCH

Gulabo Sitabo's motion logo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan will drive away your quarantine blues. The movie is all set to release on 12th June on Amazon Prime Video.

The lockdown across India since March 2020 has resulted in a huge loss of business for the Hindi film industry. Theatres, multiplex cinemas in malls are probably the last places that may open up amid the coronavirus pandemic. With this in mind, filmmakers are considering releasing their films digitally instead of waiting for months to see their films on the big screen. A few days back, Amazon Prime Video had announced the global premiere of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on 12th June 2020.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide. And now, Ayushamnn has shared a motion logo of the film. The video starts with two cartoon figure goats entering the frame and then comes Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's name followed by a hanging bulb and a chandelier and then appears the name of the film with its tagline 'Ek priceless jodi' followed by the announcement of the trailer. In the background, we can hear a funny voice saying. "Pehle sabko namaste kariye, Salaam kariye, sastriyakaal kariye, aur yeh hain gulabo aur yeh bhai sitabo hain, yeh rehnewali hain, yeh hazratganj wali hain, aur yeh aminaabad wali garbar jhaale ki rehnewali hain chandni chouk ki tehelne wali hain yeh badi hoshiyaar hain who badi chalaak hain."

For the uninitiated, Gulabo Sitabo is the quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own. A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Check out the motion logo here:

Credits :Instagram

