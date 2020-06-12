Gulabo Sitabo Leaked Online: Tamilrockers target Ayushmann Khurrana & Amitabh Bachchan’s film within 24 hours

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, which was released today on OTT platform, has fallen prey to piracy within hours of its release.

With the ongoing coronavirus lockdown taking a toll on the entertainment industry as the theatres have been shut for over two months, several big movies have made their way to digital platforms for release. Amid this, Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been one of the first big budget Hindi movies to opt for a direct release on OTT and was released today on Amazon Prime. The movie, which was among one of the most anticipated releases of the year, has opened to rave reviews from both audience and critics alike.

While the comedy drama has been making the headlines since its inception, it has recently garnered the attention for a not so good reason. As per the recent media reports, Gulabo Sitabo has fallen prey to piracy. Reportedly, piracy giant Tamilrockers, which has known to have hit several big releases, has targeted this Shoojit Sircar directorial within 24 hours of its release and have leaked it online. According to media reports, Gulabo Sitabo is available for free download in HD print on several notorious pirated sites.

Earlier, web series and movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Chintu Ka Birthday, Raktanchal, Betaal, Illegal, Paatal Lok, Family Man, etc have also been targeted by Tamilrockers post release.

For the uninitiated, Gulabo Sitabo happens to be Ayushmann’s first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan and their quirky trailer had already created the much needed hype for the movie. Set in Lucknow, the comedy drama revolves around an old man, Mirza Sheikh (Amitabh Bachchan), his attachment to his 100 years old haveli and his interesting argument with one of his tenants (Ayushmann) over the rent. However, their lives take an interesting turn after they discover the archaeological department has a keen interest in the haveli.

