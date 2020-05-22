Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana bickering as a landlord & tenant will win you over

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Gulabo Sitabo trailer is out and Big B and Ayushmann’s banter as landlord and tenant is too epic to miss. Check it out.

A highly anticipated digital release of 2020 is that of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo. The trailer of Big B and Ayushmann’s Gulabo Sitabo is finally out and it will surely leave you in complete awe of their bickering. The film has been shot in Lucknow in UP and features Amitabh and Ayushmann in the lead. The trailer of Gulabo Sitabo is finally here and it takes you on a fun ride where we get to witness the banter between a landlord and a tenant who refuses to vacate the house.

The trailer opens with Ayushmann complaining about his bulbs being stolen, the goats tied up in the yard in the home and we get the first glimpse of Mr. Bachchan as the elderly landlord who is in love with his vintage Haveli in Lucknow. As the trailer progresses, we get to see how the landlord goes to great lengths to have his tenant vacate his house. From locking his room with his own lock to resorting to legal proceedings to stealing his room's bulbs and selling them, we get to see Amitabh Bachchan as Gulabo, a landlord who only wishes to have his house vacated.

Ayushmann also is seen as the stubborn tenant who refuses to leave the Haveli, despite complaining of several problems in the house. However, the twist comes in when the lawyer advises the landlord (Big B) to sell off the Haveli and the Archeological department gets involved in the matter owing to the historical importance of the Haveli. The adorable bickering between Big B and Ayushmann is sure to leave you laughing and also will give you relatable vibes.

Here’s the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo:

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri with Sheel Kumar. The film marks the first collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Khurrana. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. So, without further adieu, get ready to witness the classic tale of Gulabo Sitabo.

