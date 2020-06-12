Gulabo Sitabo Twitter Review: Netizens are bowled over by Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana's stellar act

With cinemas remaining shut due to the coronavirus crisis, netizens can now watch the film as soon as it goes live at 12 am and looks like fans did just that. Check out Gulabo Sitabo's Twitter reviews below.

One of the first big budget films, Gulabo Sitabo, has finally made its way to OTT and as expected, has generated a massive amount of buzz. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading role and released on Amazon Prime on Friday. With cinemas remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, netizens can now watch the film as soon as it goes live at 12 am and looks like fans did just that. Social media was flooded with fans and movie buffs sharing their thoughts on the film. On early Friday morning, Gulabo Sitabo even went on to become Twitter's top trend.

There seemed to be a consensus among netizens when it came to the film's stellar performances by Big B and Ayushmann. Netizens were bowled over by their act as one fan wrote, "No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboreview ! The flagbearer of OTT revolution."

However, it wasn't all hunky dory. Many netizens were extremely unhappy with the film's slow pace and story. "#GulaboSitabo Is totally time wasted movie story and plot very weak but big b work is superb (sic)," tweeted another movie buff.

#GulaboSitabo Is totally time wasted movie story and plot very weak but big b work is superb — Allu Arjun fan army (@AlluArjunfanar1) June 12, 2020

No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboreview ! The flagbearer of OTT revolution pic.twitter.com/atXOZiKpTM — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) June 11, 2020

not a bad film but considering the standard set by Shoojit Sircar himself, it's a disappointment#GulaboSitabo — Kabira... (@RKsDevotee_) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo nice movie. Those who belong to lucknow will feel.. Lucknow. — Modi-otic (@RSecularist) June 12, 2020

Liked the movie #GulaboSitabo. @SrBachchan always surprise me with his performance. Content and direction is just superb @ShoojitSircar #JuhiChaturvedi — Parban Chakraborty (@parbanch) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo is beautiful. Bohot khubsurat, tender and hearty. More power to @ShoojitSircar. Stellar performance again from @SrBachchan — Aniruddha Chatterjee (@Aniruddha15) June 12, 2020

Too Good ! Crisp Writing aur acting toh hai hi sabki, the message is also noteworthy. Absolutely it. #GulaboSitabo — Mayuresh Kulkarni (@Mayureshk910) June 12, 2020

I'm someone who generally sleeps early but #GulaboSitabo was worth the waking-up (no bias)@ayushmannk need I say this, you were amazing as always ! Also, Lucknow misses you *inserts puppy face* — Tanya (@ayushmannya) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitaboReview : BORING !! Ye kya Bana diya yaar !! Ayushman Khuranna bach gya warna filmographymein ek flop add ho jaata !! One Liners are Good

Story is average

Direction

Screenplay is very slow #GulaboSitaboOnPrime — (@Masss__pirate) June 11, 2020

