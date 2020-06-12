  1. Home
Gulabo Sitabo Twitter Review: Netizens are bowled over by Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana's stellar act

With cinemas remaining shut due to the coronavirus crisis, netizens can now watch the film as soon as it goes live at 12 am and looks like fans did just that. Check out Gulabo Sitabo's Twitter reviews below.
Gulabo Sitabo
One of the first big budget films, Gulabo Sitabo, has finally made its way to OTT and as expected, has generated a massive amount of buzz. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading role and released on Amazon Prime on Friday. With cinemas remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, netizens can now watch the film as soon as it goes live at 12 am and looks like fans did just that. Social media was flooded with fans and movie buffs sharing their thoughts on the film. On early Friday morning, Gulabo Sitabo even went on to become Twitter's top trend.    

There seemed to be a consensus among netizens when it came to the film's stellar performances by Big B and Ayushmann. Netizens were bowled over by their act as one fan wrote, "No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboreview ! The flagbearer of OTT revolution." 

However, it wasn't all hunky dory. Many netizens were extremely unhappy with the film's slow pace and story. "#GulaboSitabo Is totally time wasted movie story and plot very weak but big b work is superb (sic)," tweeted another movie buff. 

Take a look at Gulabo Sitabo's Twitter reviews below:

ALSO READ: Gulabo Sitabo to premiere with subtitles in 15 languages

Will you be watching Gulabo Sitabo this weekend? Let us know in the comments below. 

