Gullak S3 Twitter Review: Fans give thumbs up, say ‘The only series that gets better with every season'

One of the most loved series Gullak has returned with its new season. For the unversed, the series is about a middle-class Mishra family and stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar in the lead roles. It is created by Shreyansh Pandey under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF). Season 3 of the show is being streamed on April 07 on the OTT platform SonyLiv.

As soon as the series went live, the fans binge-watched it and rushed to Twitter to give their verdicts. They lauded the stellar performance of the cast. A fan wrote, “It is so resemble to daily life of every family..So real and touching..You did great job team Gullak 3 ..More success to you !” Another user tweeted, “” Jab tak aasu na aaye, #Gullak ka season thodi complete hota hai! The only series, which gets better with every season Ekdam dil ke pass hai yeh series Loved it.. A must watch #GullakS3 @TheViralFever the best content forever !” A user also loved actor Harsh Mayar’s performance and wrote, “Leave it to @HaanjiHarsh to make us smile and laugh out loud even in the most serious of scenes by his stellar performance in #GullakS3 just like his previous performances. Ab to hum samajhdaar bhi ho gae hai.”

See some of the tweets here:

To note, the first season of Gullak was premiered in June 2019. And, the second season was released in January 2021. Based on the concept of an earthen piggybank aka gullak, the series revolves around a middle-class family's aspirations and imperfect relationships.

ALSO READ: Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta starrer family drama Gullak back with season 3; Teaser out