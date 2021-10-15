Gulshan Nain excited as he bags the lead role in film Donkers: Its going to be an adventurous shoot

Actor Gulshan Nain is excited about his next project. He bagged the lead role in the film titled Donkers. He recently completed his shoot for his web series College Diaries. The actor is popular for his performance in the web series All About Section 377. He played one of the prominent characters. He has also been part of Box Cricket League for 3 seasons. Coming back to his film, Gulshan said that he feels very fortunate to be part of this project.

Talking about the same, Gulshan said, "I have had an amazing experience doing web and movies. I am really happy & feel fortunate to be a part of yet another movie as a lead and this is more special as it's an action movie. I am playing the character of Rocky, who is a fighter and wants to be internationally recognised. I can't reveal a lot but I am very excited for this project because the script is very good and it's going to be a very adventurous shoot, the locations planned for the shoot are amazing.”

When asked how he prepared himself for this action-packed movie since the gyms and fitness centres were closed. The actor shared, "Last year because of Covid there were no shoots or work and even the gyms were closed, so one couldn't focus on Fitness. So I thought of learning MMA (Mixed Martial Arts), that's how I utilised my free time in lockdown and it is paying off now. To be honest, where there is a will, there is a way.”

He further said, “If I had been lazy and gotten into the zone of complete relaxation, and not made it a point to keep myself fit and workout every day no matter what, then maybe today I wouldn't have been a part of this movie or would have had to work out 3-4 times more to up my fitness level in a short period. So I would just advise everyone to take at least an hour out for fitness because we all have seen in this year and a half that Health is Wealth.”

