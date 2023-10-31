Gum singer Jessi worries fans with last-minute broadcasting appearance cancellations, health in question

South Korean singer and rapper, Jessi rolled out her new digital single Gum on October 25. When it comes to sparking social media trends, Jessi is always up for the challenge, as seen in her hit songs like Zoom, NUNU NANA, and more. Gum is the new addition to this list, the song, with its vibrant colors, catchy music, and energetic vibes, quickly became a social media sensation. The rapper was scheduled to make an appearance on different broadcasting platforms, however, the sudden cancellation from the management side has left everyone in worry.

Jessi cancels broadcasting appearances post-release of Gum

Jessi was slated to promote her newly rolled-out digital single Gum on multiple variety shows as well as other social media platforms. The singer of the song Zoom was reportedly missing from KBS's Music Bank rehearsals a few days ago, along with MBC's Music Core and SBS's Inkigayo. Following this, a statement was released by the artist's management agency announcing the temporary suspension of all of her broadcasting commitments.

Jessi who recently joined Jay Park’s MORE VISION after leaving PSY’s P NATION, released her first song under the new label. In a statement, MORE VISION said that Jessi's health was the reason for the cancelation and expressed regret for the last-minute change in schedule, stressing the importance of the artist's health.

Fans worry as Jessi unexpectedly pulls out of all broadcast appearances

Ardent fans of Jessi know that she rarely cancels her scheduled appearances, especially the broadcasting events. However, the rapper's surprising decision has worried fans and sparked concerns about her well-being.

Jessi’s recent activities

Jessi's comeback to the musical scene was revealed earlier this month. On October 25 at 6 PM Korean Standard Time (2:30 pm Indian Standard Time), the K-pop soloist dropped her single Gum. Her last song ZOOM was a global sensation. The rapper's dramatic vocal delivery as she raps the verses sets the mood for impromptu dancing. In July 2022, Jessi ended her three-year-long association with PST’s P NATION. She made sure to inform her fans that she and PSY still get along well and that there are no hard feelings in between. On being asked about her retirement plans, she clarified that there is no intention of retiring from the music industry so soon.

