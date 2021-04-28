Gumiho, Goblin, Mermaids & more: Mythical creatures in KDramas we wish were our friends!

Being friends with humans is a passé. We need some magic in our life too. Take a look at the creatures we would want to be friends with.

The kind of dull lives we’re living in at the moment, seems magical when we enter the KDrama world, right? Letting all our worries go or to escape reality albeit temporarily, the South Korean entertainment universe holds countless stories with many incredible and lovable characters. Some of them are human, no doubt. But some of the characters which leave an imprint on our hearts are not really human. Rather, mystical.

While most of us grew up watching Western shows with great CGI, the adult versions of those kids now enjoy the same kind of CGI coupled with better storylines. Many KDramas are inspired from folklore and mythology, so having a supernatural character or a supernatural KDrama every once in a while isn’t difficult. And the fact that some extremely good-looking actors and actresses play these characters, they seem incredibly fun. Some are also dangerous, but still fun enough to make us want to hang out with them!

So here are our top picks of supernatural creatures we would want to make friends with:

The Grim Reaper & Goblin duo

Considering the fact that we saw the bromance of a lifetime thanks to the Grim Reaper and Goblin, they’re the ones who top our list. A friend who can make doors feel redundant, who can make objects float around, has superhuman strength, is very kind-hearted and a carefree person with the most easy-going personality? Cherry on the top being extremely good looking? Where do we sign up to have some fun?

Cheonyeo Gwishin in Oh My Ghost

A virgin ghost sounds fun, doesn’t it? Cheonyeo Gwishin or Virgin Ghost ranks among the top list of ghosts in Korean folklore that people fear. But, the way it was represented in Oh My Ghost, it actually makes us want to be friends with it! In Oh My Ghost, we have Shin Soon Ae, a virgin ghost, played by Kim Seul Gi, who possesses Na Bong Sun, a shy timid girl played by Park Bo Young. What ensues is the desire of Kim Seul Gi to overtake her shyness and go all-out in flirting with her boss Kang Sun Woo, played by Jo Jung Sook. If we had a confident ghost like it, we would’ve asked our crushes out already!

Mermaids from Legend of The Blue Sea

Forget Ariel, we would want to be best friends with Jun Ji Hyun’s Shim Cheong. A legit friend-everyone-would-love, she’s fun, crazy, a tad bit weird, but also extremely adorable! Not to forget she has abilities like creating pearls out of tears and even erasing memories. Who wouldn’t want a best friend who can make them rich by just crying? Well, we definitely would!

Gumihos or Nine-Tailed Foxes

There have been two hit drama shows featuring Gumihos with such great portrayals that make us want to hang out with them even more. From Shin Min Ah in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho to Lee Dong Wook in Tale of The Nine-Tailed, they’re both gorgeous, powerful, possess supernatural abilities and a kind heart that definitely doesn’t make us fear Gumihos anymore! They’re actually mythical creatures who take on the form of women to feast on humans. Well, Shin Min Ah and Lee Dong Wook were nothing like that and that’s who we trust now!

Which mythical creature will you want to hang out with? Let us know in the comments below!

