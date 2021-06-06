Gummy reveals husband Jo Jung Suk and she bicker over who liked whom first; Shares story of their first meet

On the latest episode of KBS 2TV’s Come Back Home, Gummy told the story of how she first met her husband Jo Jung Suk! Read on to find out.

It is rare to find genuine and honest relationships in the entertainment industry and as fans, we are truly grateful to have witnessed the beautiful love story between actor-singer Jo Jung Suk and his singer wife Gummy. Jo Jung Suk and Gummy have known each other for the past 8 years. The private couple tied the knot on October 8, 2018, and on August 6, 2020, welcomed their first child. In a recent appearance on KBS 2TV's Come Back Home, Gummy revealed her first impression of Jo Jung Suk and how they still bicker about who liked whom first.

Gummy shared that she has a friend named Young Ji, who shares the same name as you Young Ji from Bubble Sisters. Young Ji knew Jo Jung Suk because they starred in the musical ‘Hedwig’ together. The two of them needed to meet up for a specific reason, and Young Ji took me with her. Gummy added that her friend didn't set them up, however, host Yoo Jae Suk believes that Gummy's friend was actually quite foresighted!

When asked which one of the two fell for the other first, Gummy laughed and revealed that she and Jo Jung Suk still bicker about that and believe the other one fell for them first. However, Gummy believes that their relationship grew organically and slowly blossomed into love. Jo Jung Suk will be reprising his role as Dr Lee Ik Jun in tvN drama's Hospital Playlist S2 and the premiere episode airs on June 17 at 9 pm KST.

Credits :Come Back Home

