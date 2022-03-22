Guns And Gulaabs: Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav take a ride back to 90s as they unveil their first look

Rajkummar Rao had taken the internet by storm when he shared his first look from his debut OTT project Guns And Gulaabs. While his first look got the fans excited, the audience is in for another surprise as Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav have also unveiled their respective looks from the web series. To note, helmed by Raj & DK, Guns And Gulaabs is set in the backdrop of the 1990s and is said to be a complete entertainment package.

In the first look poster, Dulquer looked dapper in his moustached look and was seen wearing a rust coloured shirt with black trousers and a brown jacket. He was sitting on the bonnet of his car with an intense look. To note, Dulquer is also making his OTT debut with the web series. He captioned the post as, “Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me. Here’s presenting my first look from Guns & Gulaabs, my first ever web series and my first collab with the amazing duo @rajanddk. @rajkummar_rao, @gouravadarsh, @tjbhanu, @gulshandevaiah78 and our other talented co-stars will join me for this thrilling ride. Guns & Gulaabs is created, produced & directed by @rajanddk”.

On the other hand, Adarsh Gourav exuded charm in his black turtle neck t-shirt which he had paired with a brown jacket. He gave the true 90s vibe with his look and also had a ‘don’t mess with me’ expression.

Take a look at Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav’s looks from Guns And Gulaabs:

To recall, Raj & DK had announced the project earlier this year and revealed that it will be a crime thriller with a blend of romance.

