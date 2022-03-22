Guns And Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao gives a glimpse of his 90s avatar as he unveils his 1st look from debut series

Rajkummar Rao is one of the actors who is synonymous with versatility. The actor doesn’t shy away from walking an extra mile for his projects and is also seen experimenting with his looks onscreen. And while Rajkummar makes sure to present something new to the table, he took the social media by storm as he unveiled his new look from his debut web series Guns And Gulaabs. Helmed by Raj & DK, Rajkummar will be seen in a 90s avatar for the series.

In the first look pic, Rajkummar was seen wearing a light brown coloured shirt with a blue jacket and messy hairdo. He was seen sipping a cold drink and his swag was on point. Sharing his first look from Guns And Gulaabs, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor stated that the series will be an entertainment package that will have love, drama and crime in it. Rajkummar wrote, “So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. तैयार हो जाइए because I’m coming to bring the fire (emoticon) in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines. Guns & Gulaabs, created, produced & directed by the supremely talented @rajanddk”.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s post:

As of now, Rajkummar is basking in the success of his last release Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar. The Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s directorial revolved around a lavender couple and marked the Stree actor’s first collaboration with Bhumi.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao announces an exciting collaboration with Raj & DK; Bhumi Pednekar ‘Can’t wait’ for it