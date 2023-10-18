Guns and Gulaabs star Gulshan Devaiah on rejecting roles; 'want to do things I'm only genuinely interested in'

Popular Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah is a powerhouse of talent in the current lot of actors. His subtle yet impactful performances in movies like Badhaai Do and Blurr among others have made him carve his niche in the industry. He was recently seen in Netlfix’s Guns and Gulaabs, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salman.

Now, after basking in the success of his last release, Gulshan is back with the second season of his acclaimed web series Duranga. He will be seen portraying the role of a man living with two different identities. While the actor has been doing pretty well on his professional front he recently discussed how he is not inclined towards doing anything that doesn’t arouse his interest.

Gulshan Devaiah on declining roles that doesn't interest him

Gulshan Devaiah was recently in conversation with the Hindustan Times. Despite getting meaty roles in the OTT space, the actor was asked if he refused any role that he didn’t like. The actor revealed that he declines roles that have nothing new to offer him and takes up only what interests him.

He was quoted saying, “Yeah, all the vegetarian roles. Things that don't interest me. Roles that I feel that I don't have anything new, I will probably be repeating myself. I want to do things that I am only genuinely interested in. One was going to be a massive movie, but I was like, it's just not for me”.

He continued, citing an example of getting a call to do an antagonist part in a big commercial film from the South after Guns & Gulaabs. However, he turned down the offer. He stated, “I have nothing against those films, but I've never really been interested in being part of like… That's not really what my career is about. They pay me a lot of money and I can do financially better, but that's not the only motivation for me”.

In addition to this, he further asserts that he has always been interested in cinema as a child, and he lost himself in the world only to remain true to what is important to him.

Gulshan Devaiah on working on Duranga's second season

He was also asked if there was any hard day or memorable day for him during the shoot. Gulshan shared that since they were well versed with the characterization from its first season, which was tougher, according to him. He stated that reuniting with Rohan Sippy was memorable for him. He also recalled how he debuted with Rohan in Dum Maaro Dum and how reuniting with him after 13 years was special for him. Furthermore, he shared that he enjoyed working with him for the first time and even more the second time. “The first time, I played a small character in his film, and now I was his leading man. So that's good,” he was quoted as saying.

