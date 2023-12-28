Guns & Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan's series renewed for Season 2; WATCH announcement

Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, the highly anticipated first part of Guns and Gulaabs had an OTT release on August 18. Notably, the first season was received immensely well by fans.

In an update, the makers of the series have now announced that the second season of Guns and Gulaabs is set for its premiere on Netflix.

Guns and Gulaabs Season 2: All you need to know

Following the success of the first season of Guns and Gulaabs, the makers of the show have now come up with its second season and fans have been looking forward to its release with bated breath. Netflix India took to its Instagram account to make the official announcement and shared, “Khali haath nahi, Guns & Gulaabs ka naya season leke aaye hain #GunsAndGulaabs Season 2 is coming only on Netflix!”

Notably, they also attached a short teaser along with the caption to give fans a glimpse of what is yet to come. Have a look right here.

Fans are elated to learn about Guns and Gulaabs 2

Shortly after discovering that their beloved show of 2023 would be returning for a second installment, the enthusiasm of fans became unmistakable as they eagerly gathered in the comment section of the announcement post to express their exhilaration and share a multitude of reactions.

“OHMYGOD I'M SO EXCITED” “Wohhhhooooooo Double mza Double Guns Double Gulaabs” “Dekho wo aa gaya (See it has come)” “Netflix , you have made our day !!!” “Finally Gulaabganj mein apka dobara swagat hai (Finally, you are most welcome in Gulaabganj once again)” “Unexpected Announcement Can’t wait to witness Season 2 at @netflix_in” “Eagerly waiting” “Bessstttt New Year’s gift from @netflix_in !! made my day!!!” “Bas..ye wali khusi chahiye thi” read some fan reactions on the announcement post of Netflix India.

Meanwhile, several others also awaited the arrival of Tipu Pana aka Rajkummar Rao. “Tipu pana finally back” “BABU TIGER KA LADKA ( PANNA TIPU )” read other comments on the post.

