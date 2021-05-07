GWSN comeback delayed, NCT Dream spend a fun day with Haha’s son & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on April 2. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

ENHYPEN receives their third Drunk-Dazed win on music show

Rookie group ENHYPEN doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. Their latest release BORDER: CARNIVAL has been topping charts and earned them their first trophy since their debut in November 2020. Their title track Drunk-Dazed has been making ways and today, bagged their third win, this time on Music Bank.

GWSN comeback delayed by six days

Due to some unforeseen circumstances, Miles Entertainment announced that the awaited GWSN comeback is now postponed. Instead of the original date of the comeback, May 20, it’s now pushed to May 26. This is also the band’s first group appearance as a seven member girl group, as member Soso is sitting out promotions due to her ankle injury. The album follows their earlier released concept titled ‘The Park in the Night’.

NCT Dream appeared on Haha’s HA PD channel & spent a fun day with his son!

A day filled with much giggles, laughter and fun awaited NCT Dream members as they went on to star in an episode of Haha’s Ha PD channel! They spent a whale day with his son, who is also named Dream and talked about Marvel characters, playing the popular game Among Us and much more! Check out the episode below:

Ailee’s ‘Make Up Your Mind’ feat. Park Eun Suk is a romantic, scenic movie

Today, Ailee released the much-awaited music video of her latest song, ‘Make Up Your Mind’, in which The Penthouse fame Park Eun Suk was announced to feature. It’s the title song of her pre-release album LOVIN’. The music video takes the viewers on a scenic road trip alongside beautiful beaches and looks nothing short of a romantic movie. The song talks about a person who takes their own time in confessing their feelings of love. Take a look at the music video below.

SM Entertainment gets duped by an employee for crediting wife on EXO’s lyrics; SM confirms strict action

An employee in the Artists & Repertoire department of SM Entertainment had inappropriately sneaked in his wife’s lyrics to multiple songs of their artists such as EXO, Baekhyun, BoA and others. SM confirmed the news and stated that they are going to take strict disciplinary action against the said employee. He added lyrics, without the agency’s knowledge, in 15 songs under three different names so as to not get caught. The A&R department works on artist discovery, they’re training, album production, planning and more. They are even in charge of commissions, producers, lyricists, revising lyrics and even promotions, among many more things.

