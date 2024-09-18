Gyeongseong Creature 2 special poster: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee's passionate chemistry resumes in modern-day Seoul

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is a much-awaited science fiction thriller series which will be premiering in September 2024. Anticipation runs high as the star cast will be returning for the sequel which is set in modern-day Seoul. Season 1 was set in 1945 and highlighted the evils of human greed and hunger for power.

On September 18, Netflix revealed the special poster for their upcoming drama Gyeongseong Creature Season 2. The poster features Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in an embrace highlighting their romance which will be continuing in contemporary times. The two will be showcasing their teamwork as they fight off the villains in Season 2. See the poster below.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on September 27.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 has been directed by Jung Dong Yoon. He is also known for hits like It's Okay Not to Be Okay, Hot Stove League and more. Kang Eun Kyun wrote the script for the series. She has also written for popular projects like the Doctor Romantic series and Where the Stars Land.

The latest season is based in modern-day Seoul after the happenings of 1945. The story will continue in modern times against the backdrop of the monstrous creature, which is born out of human greed. Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's characters return for Season 2 but in new avatars.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 was set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person, who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom.

