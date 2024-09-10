Gyeongseong Creature 2 stills: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee come face to face with dark forces in modern-day Seoul; SEE

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is a much-awaited science-fiction thriller which will be premiering this September. After the success of Season 1, fans eagerly await Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee to return for the latest season in modern Seoul. While Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 was set in the 1940s, Season 2 is set in the contemporary times.

On September 10, Netflix dropped new stills from their upcoming drama Gyeongseong Creature Season 2. The pictures feature Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee as they gear up to take down the evil forces both human and monster. The stills reveal the actors in the middle of their fight to search for answers and save lives. See the stills below.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on September 27.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 has been directed by Jung Dong Yoon. He is also known for hits like It's Okay Not to Be Okay, Hot Stove League and more. Kang Eun Kyun wrote the script for the series. She has also written for popular projects like the Doctor Romantic series and Where the Stars Land.

The latest season is based in modern-day Seoul after the happenings of 1945. The story will continue in modern times against the backdrop of the monstrous creature, which is born out of human greed. Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's characters return for Season 2 but in new avatars.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 was set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person, who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom.

