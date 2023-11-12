Gyeongseong Creature confirms release date; Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee battle monsters in first teaser

Gyeongseong Creature is a much-awaited horror drama featuring mega stars Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Joon and more. Netflix announced the release date of the two-part drama along with the teaser. Park Seo Joon's Hollywood debut film The Marvels hit the theatres on November 10 and has been catching a lot of attention. Fans excitedly await the release of the series.

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee go up against mysterious creature

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer Gyeongseong Creature confirmed the release date and unveiled the first teaser on November 12. The part 1 of the series is confirmed to premiere on December 22 and the second part will be released on January 5 next year. The teaser opens with an introduction to the setting of the story. The period drama is set in 1945 Seoul during colonial times and the story takes place in a hospital where there are monsters and humans.

Humans go up against these mysterious creatures and try to survive. In the teaser, Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee can be seen battling the creature with their guns in a fight to survive. Han Seo Hee and Park Seo Joon both look wounded and yet they find the courage to fight. The short clip did not reveal the look of the monster. The caption read that in the spring of 1945, for two youths survival is everything and a monster is born out of greed.

More details on Gyeongseong Creature

The much-awaited drama Gyeongseong Creature is all set for its release on December 22. The horror piece is directed by Jung Dong Yoon who has also previously worked on the popular workplace sports drama Hot Stove League. The script is written by Kang Eun Kyun who is known for several hits like the Dr Romantic series, Where Stars Land, What Happens to My Family and more.

The story is set in 1945 Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person in every way. He is smart and is hence considered a reliable source of information. He comes across Yoon Chae Ok who is renowned in her field of finding missing people. She had a tough upbringing and hence she is good with weapons and knows how to defend herself. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible reality.

Park Seo Joon, Han Seo Hee and Wi Ha Joon will be taking the lead in the series.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee’s Gyeongseong Creature renews for season 2