Gyeongseong Creature, Doona!, Sweet Home 2, D.P. 2, and more; First previews of upcoming Netflix shows OUT

At least 9 new shows and a couple of films were introduced on June 18 in the form of their first previews ahead of their expected premieres this year. Small promotional clips from these shows were dropped by Netflix as a part of their TUDUM arm of projects. Here are the first video clips from the shows.

Gyeongseong Creature

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer Gyeongseong Creature has been piquing the interest of many with an interesting storyline set in the older days grabbing their attention. In the new clip, Jang Tae Sang and Yoon Chae Ok, as the two main leads respectively, can be seen pointing guns and then embracing in particularly tense moments.

A Time Called You

It is followed by a brief clip of Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been being their lovey-dovey selves as Gu Yeon Joon and Han Jun Hee in the Someday Or One Day remake. She says, “If you keep spoiling me like this, I’ll keep looking forward to my birthday every year”, to which he can be seen replying, “I’ll take care of your birthday for the rest of your life”, not knowing what awaits them ahead.

Doona!

Bae Suzy as the vibrant titular character Lee Doona, can be seen inviting a clueless Lee Won Jun, played by Yang Se Jong, for a meal. He appears frazzled at her sudden request while she is all calm and teasing. A later clip sees her telling him to not fall for her while he begins to get close.

Sweet Home 2 and D.P.2

Moreover, popular shows will be returning to the screens with their second seasons, including the monster-ridden Sweet Home 2 led by Song Kang who can be seen facing more dangers. Meanwhile, once on the police side, now a possible offender himself, Jung Hae In in D.P.2 will return to his exciting role alongside Koo Kyo Hwan.

Other shows introduced with small clips include Song of the Bandits, Celebrity, Mask Girl, and Daily Dose of Sunshine, as well as films such as Ballerina and Believer 2, completing the compelling list of upcoming K-Content on the platform.

