Gyeongseong Creature new stills: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee troubled by mysterious creature in 1945 Seoul

Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee and Wi Ha Joon would be releasing in two parts on Netflix. Part 1 is slated to premiere on December 22. As a part of Netflix's Geek Week, the teaser and the release date of the drama were revealed. It is a highly anticipated drama as mega stars Park Seo Joon, Han Do Hee, and Wi Ha Joon will be appearing together for this period project.

Gyeongseong Creature: Park Seo Joon in shackles, Han Soo Hee on a quest to find her mother

On November 15, new stills from the upcoming horror drama Gyeongseong Creature were released. The images added to the anticipation as they revealed the aesthetics of the series. The pictures featured costumes from 1940s South Korea and the period's set design. In the first still, Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee intensely gaze at each other with urgency in a room and one can only imagine what ruckus is going on outside with the mysterious creature lurking.

Another still revealed Park Seo Joon locked up in a room, unconscious. Han So Hee is seen arriving at Gyeongseong, which was Seoul's name during the colonial period, in search of her mother. Other stills also feature Wi Ha Joon, Kim Hae Sook, Soo Hyun, Jo Han Chul and more.

Gyeongseong Creature: Release date, cast and crew, summary and more details

Gyeongseong Creature is all set for its release on December 22. The horror period piece is directed by Jung Dong Yoon. He has previously worked on the popular workplace sports drama Hot Stove League. The script for the upcoming drama is written by Kang Eun Kyun who is known for several hits like the Dr Romantic series, Where Stars Land and What Happens to My Family.

Han So Hee, Park Seo Joon and Wi Ha Joon will be taking the lead roles in the drama. Kim Hae Sook, Soo Hyun, Jo Han Chul and other brilliant actors are also a part of this project.

The story is set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. She had a tough upbringing and hence she is good with weapons and knows how to defend herself. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible reality.

