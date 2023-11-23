Gyeongseong Creature teaser and poster OUT: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee fight for survival against monster

Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 featuring Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee and Wi Ha Joon is scheduled to premiere on December 22. The horror historical piece is set in 1945 Seoul. Fans eagerly await the release as the three popular K-drama stars unite for this project.

Gyeongseong Creature teaser breakdown

On November 23, the teaser and poster for the upcoming drama Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee and Wi Ha Joon was unveiled. The teaser revealed that Han So Hee's character is searching for someone and her quest brings her to Park Seo Joon. All their suspicions lead them to a hospital. But a musterious creature lurks within the hospital walls and the fight for survival begins.

The drama is based in 1940s Korea when it was under Japanese rule. The costumes and set designs also transport the viewers right back to the past. From the vehicles to the props, the drama will certainly give the viewers a feeling of time travel.

Gyeongseong Creature: Release date, cast and crew, summary and more details

Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 is all set for its release on December 22. The historical horror is directed by Jung Dong Yoon who also worked on the popular workplace sports drama Hot Stove League. Kang Eun Kyun wrote the script and is known for several hits like the Dr Romantic series, Where Stars Land and What Happens to My Family.

Han So Hee, Park Seo Joon and Wi Ha Joon will be taking the lead roles in the drama. Kim Hae Sook, Soo Hyun, Jo Han Chul and other brilliant actors are also a part of this project.

The story is set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. She had a tough upbringing and hence she is good with weapons and knows how to defend herself. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible reality.

