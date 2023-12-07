Gyeongseong Creature trailer OUT: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee get serious with fear; Watch

Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 featuring Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, and Wi Ha Joon will premiere on December 22. The horror historical piece is set in 1945 Seoul. The drama is much awaited by fans, and they eagerly wait for its release as the three popular K-drama stars unite for this project.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 trailer

On December 7, Netflix dropped the trailer for Gyeongseong Creature Part 1. In the video, Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee start on a bad note but soon form a truce as their purpose is similar. Something awful is brewing inside a hospital, and innocent people are being killed. The two take matters into their own hands as things get out of control and mysterious creatures are on the loose.

Gyeongseong Creature: Release date, cast and crew, summary and more details

Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 is slated for release on December 22. The historical horror is directed by Jung Dong Yoon who also worked on the popular workplace sports drama Hot Stove League. Kang Eun Kyun wrote the script and is known for several hits like the Dr Romantic series, Where Stars Land, and What Happens to My Family.

Han So Hee, Park Seo Joon, and Wi Ha Joon will be taking the lead roles in the drama. Kim Hae Sook, Soo Hyun, Jo Han Chul and other brilliant actors are also a part of this project.

The story is set in 1945, when colonial South Korea was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. She had a tough upbringing and hence she is good with weapons and knows how to defend herself. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible reality.

