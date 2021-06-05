H1GHR Music Records celebrates its fourth anniversary of establishment

H1GHR Music Records turned four years old on June 4.

H1GHR Music Records, one of the most path-breaking and generationally iconic music label by Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone, recently celebrated its fourth anniversary on June 4! The label is home to some of the most incredible and innovative artists in the industry, covering genres like K-Hip Hop, KR&B, pop and more. Over the last year, H1GHR Music Records has released two compilation albums with the participation of all the artists under the agency, which gained global attention both for quality and for the fact that it successfully launched newer artists, bringing them to the spotlight.

JAY B was the most recent artist to join H1GHR Music Records' amazing roster and in a series of interviews, including a one on one conversation with the founder and CEO Jay Park himself, JAY B shared that he wanted to join H1GHR Music because this was where all the artists that inspired him were. He further opened up about how he was drawn to the creative liberty that comes with being a H1GHR artist and Jay Park also agreed, adding that all he wants JAY B to do is explore all artistic and creative avenues freely, without inhibition.

Without a doubt, H1GHR Music Records is the place to be for this new generation of artists and all eyes are on H1GHR, especially considering their high production value and of course, the varied nature and charms of the artists under the label. Currently, H1GHR Music Records houses 28AV (Avatar Darko), Big Naughty, Haon, Jay Park, pH-1, Phe Reds, Sik-K, Souf Souf, Trade L, Woodie Gochild, JAY B, GEMINI and Mirani among rappers and singers, Cha Cha Malone, DJ SMMT, Woogie, Yultron and GroovyRoom among producers.

